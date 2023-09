Playmaker Sam Lammers says the excuses are over for Rangers' summer signings and the fans are within their rights to let the players know they are not happy after they were jeered off against Motherwell. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers loan midfielder Malik Tillman has apologised to his PSV Eindhoven team-mates after being dropped by boss Peter Bosz for missing a game because he overslept. (Daily Record)

