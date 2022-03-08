David Anderson, Bees Tactical, external

Thomas Frank had finally agreed to a change of formation, moving from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3 with Josh Dasilva starting as a wide right forward. Last week against Newcastle, with eight minutes gone, the party was brought to an abrupt end.

A group of angry officials, lacking any sort of sense of occasion, decided Josh Dasilva had entered dangerous play territory in his attempt to roll Matt Targett on the end of the box.

Fast forward a week and Brentford welcomed back Ivan Toney and introduced Christian Eriksen to the starting line-up for the first time to help bring the vibrant reset this team was desperately seeking.

Toney’s hat-trick will steal the headlines but it was the craft behind him in midfield which helped to raise a flat team to a level not seen since Said Benrahma was getting us off our seats in the Championship.

Eriksen’s situation needs no introduction and the Denmark legend played the full 90 minutes in a staggeringly impressive show of fitness, technical ability and control, running Brentford’s midfield against a feisty Norwich.

Relegation six-pointer is one of the most overused cliches in football but this time it felt apt with Norwich 3-0 down at home in a fixture they dare not lose. Even though Teemu Pukki scored a deserved consolation to make it 3-1, David Raya, the defence and the rest of the Brentford side were too strong for what was supposed to be an evenly-matched relegation rival.

Not on this showing.