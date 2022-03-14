Bruno Fernandes tested negative for Covid yesterday, and has trained today.

Luke Shaw is the only small question mark for the game, but the left-back has returned to training.

Rangnick says there is not much reason to change the starting XI from the win over Tottenham but, as with the Spurs game, "the fans can be not only our 12th, but our 13th player on the pitch".

Rangnick is not worried about Ronaldo's ability to recover for the match, saying the 37-year-old "looks after his body" and Ronaldo's performance against Tottenham shows what kind of professional he is, and he can make the difference tomorrow.

The first goal at Old Trafford will be very important, especially as Atletico don't mind the opposition having the ball, but with another performance like Tottenham, plus an extra 20%, they can win the game and reach the quarter-finals: "We have a fantastic opportunity to be in the top eight teams in Europe if we beat them tomorrow".