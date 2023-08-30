'He's got good pedigree' - Saints close to adding Sprangler

Steven MacLean has backed Sven Sprangler to bring "steel" to St Johnstone's midfield if the club succeed in securing a work permit for the Austrian.

Sprangler is a free agent after a spell with Vorwarts Steyr in Austria's second tier. He previously spent four years with top-flight outfit Wolfsberger.

"Fingers crossed that can get done," said Saints boss MacLean. "We have a meeting tomorrow with the SFA so hopefully that goes well and we’ll try and progress things as quick as we can. We’ve got to get through the red tape.

“He’s got good pedigree. He’s a good age, 28. He had an injury last season so didn’t play much but he’s a good player, aggressive, he likes to win the ball back, he’s disciplined and good on the ball too.

"He’ll bring steel to the midfield and allow others to do what I want as well."