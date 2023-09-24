We asked for your thoughts as a late Dundee equaliser saw Killie leave the city of discovery with just a point.

Anon: Overall a draw is deserved. Poor defending for both teams gave both teams goals. Slack from Kilmarnock to sit in and invite pressure unnecessarily with minutes to go. To cap it off, the ball hadn’t gone out of play and McInnes kicks it back in. Poor from Kilmarnock to throw away a much needed win. Still not the end of the world. 2 massive games now

Tom: Once again, game there for the taking but, manager then puts team into defensive mode sitting back allowing Dundee to come onto us, even with 10 men. We have to put games to bed and play on front foot if we want to climb up the table.

Anon: We really need to kill games like this off. These sort of dropped points are critical over the season wherever you are in the league. Some players need to look at themselves when you can’t put ten men away with so much time left in the game. Getting worried that we are reverting to relying on the big lads tactics again this season.