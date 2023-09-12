'Why the next four weeks could shape County's season'

Ross Morren, The County Corner podcast, external

It’s been a very encouraging start to the season for Ross County.

Malky Mackay's side sit fifth in the table on six points following victories over St Johnstone and Kilmarnock and defeats to the Old Firm in the opening four games.

Now the focus is how can Mackay build on his side’s good start? It’s only September, but it feels like the next four weeks could have a huge impact on County’s targets for the season.

The Staggies return from the international break and welcome Livingston to Dingwall on Saturday. In four meetings last season, both sides picked up two victories each. County battled to a 2-0 victory in the most recent match between the sides back in May.

Then it's a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen, the first match of a double-header in the Premiership and Viaplay Cup as County bid to secure a first trip to Hampden since 2016.

Following that, County host Hearts then visit Dundee in the final match before the next international break.

If they can match the performance levels they’ve shown so far, there’s an excellent opportunity to pick up a good haul of points and cement themselves in mid-table.

Fans will look at the matches against Livingston and Dundee as the most winnable fixtures. However, considering the poor start to the season both Aberdeen and Hearts have made, there is nothing to fear against them either.

As for the cup quarter-final, it’ll be Aberdeen’s fourth match in 11 days which includes a trip to Frankfurt and back. Will Barry Robson look to rotate his side to avoid fatigue and injuries? That could work in County’s favour.

Mackay will be making sure that his players don’t get ahead of themselves and they will take one match at a time, starting on Saturday against Livingston.

However, fans are starting to believe this could be a very good season, and those feelings will continue to grow if County continue to build on their strong start.