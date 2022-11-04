'Proud to be a Hammer'
West Ham academy coach Carlton Cole says he was "proud to be a hammer" after seeing some academy players make their first-team debut.
Having already won their Europa Conference League group manager David Moyes fielded a youthful side, which included midfielder Oliver Scarles and forward Divin Mubama.
In all four players got senior debuts, nine who progressed through the club's academy featured, and 13 were involved in the matchday squad.
Proud to be a hammer tonight. Well done to our lads, the young & the experienced❤️🙏🏾⚒ pic.twitter.com/PQB4mDcXoS— Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) November 3, 2022
Another incredible night for our Academy⚒️. @WestHam— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 3, 2022
