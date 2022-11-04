West Ham academy coach Carlton Cole says he was "proud to be a hammer" after seeing some academy players make their first-team debut.

Having already won their Europa Conference League group manager David Moyes fielded a youthful side, which included midfielder Oliver Scarles and forward Divin Mubama.

I﻿n all four players got senior debuts, nine who progressed through the club's academy featured, and 13 were involved in the matchday squad.