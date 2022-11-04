Dhanda determined to turn improvement into points

Y﻿an Dhanda insists Ross County are ready to take out their frustration on St Mirren after back-to-back defeats despite improved performances.

M﻿alky Mackay's side, who prop up the Premiership by virtue of having scored fewer goals than Dundee United, followed a 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock with a 2-1 reversal at home to Hearts.

“Can’t wait for Saturday – especially after last week," said midfielder Dhanda. "The performance was there, we played really well as a team and started to come together and show what we can do.

“It’s been frustrating because we have been playing really well. Last week we played very well and the week before against Kilmarnock we showed in spells how good we can be and should have come away with a point.

“It’s frustrating not to have picked up any points in the last two weeks, but we know if we keep up these performances then hopefully the results will come in our favour."