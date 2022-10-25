Conte on injuries, 'a period of difficulty' and January transfers
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon.
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:
Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are definitely out, but Conte said Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero will be assessed in the morning.
He added: "This is now a moment to try to manage injuries and overcome a period of difficulty."
Conte said Lucas Moura "is a player recovering from a long injury", adding: He's improving but there are moments when you have to take some risks."
On bouncing back from successive defeats, Conte said: "For us, to win the game tomorrow is vital."
He said beating Sporting and qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League would be "a really good achievement for a team that last season played in the Conference League".
On whether it is imperative Spurs strengthen in January, Conte said: "My priority now is not January, but to finish in the best possible way before the World Cup."