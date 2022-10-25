'Grafting Saints deliver again at Paisley fortress'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

In a weekend where VAR entered our lives like a sweeping punishment caused by a mis-roll on an administrator's Jumanji board, St Mirren stepped up to provide as close to a constant as we can now expect - a resolute defensive performance at home and frantic victory earned on the counter.

A fifth victory in six unbeaten home games has the SMiSA Stadium finally feeling like something of a fortress, turning tight margins in the Saints' favour.

Five league wins in Paisley before Halloween has already eclipsed the four home victories earned across the entirety of last season.

Not for the first time, Stephen Robinson evoked Paisley's industrial roots and defiant temperament post-match in describing the character of his side.

When supporters have worked hard just to earn their way through the turnstiles of a Saturday, they'll unite behind a determined unit who reflect that graft through to the final whistle.