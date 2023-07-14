Luton Town's first home match of the Premier League season against Burnley has been postponed.

The match was scheduled to take place on 19 August, but the Hatters were unable to guarantee to both the league and Burnley that work taking place at the stadium would not affect the match and attending supporters at late notice.

In a statement released by Luton on Friday, they said: "Kenilworth Road is undergoing a programme of extensive ground improvements to be ready to host Premier League football, including the construction of a new stand to meet broadcast and media requirements.

"While ongoing work is progressing extremely well and currently ahead of schedule, the Premier League understandably requires guarantees to its fixture schedule within sufficient time to advise supporters and broadcasters of any changes in advance.

"Due to the extent of the project, the club cannot absolutely guarantee supporters that any future unforeseen issues would not cause any delay potentially impacting upon the scheduled opening game at home."

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet added: "Although this news will be a disappointment, this will make the matchday experience even greater for fans when they do get to come back. We would like to thank the Premier League and Burnley for their help in arriving at this practical decision."

Both clubs said an announcement on the rearranged date will be released in due course.