Bournemouth have unveiled their away kit for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Cherries say the design "is inspired by the waves synonymous with the south coast", with the light-blue shirt featuring a "stylish celestial and dark-blue design" with matching trimming.

The kit was modelled by first-team players Lewis Cook, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier, plus Molly Clark and Katie James from the women's team.