West Ham United's deal to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has collapsed because they are tired of waiting for him to agree his exit from Old Trafford. (Guardian), external

The collapse of the deal has reduced the chances of United being able to follow through on a deal for Bayern Munich's 27-year-old France defender Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sports), external

The Red Devils could be on the brink of making an official offer for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (La Nazione - in Italian), external

Everton have not received an offer from Manchester United for 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana and only a large transfer fee will prise him from Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo), external

