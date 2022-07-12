Official Sterling announcement soon as forward flies out to LA

A fee for Raheem Sterling was agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday.

But could the England forward now possibly be available for Thomas Tuchel's side's opening pre-season game against Club America in Los Angeles on Saturday?

Chelsea then play Charlotte FC in Charlotte on 20 July, before facing Arsenal in Orlando on 23 July.