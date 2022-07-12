Official Sterling announcement soon as forward flies out to LA
- Published
Skip twitter post
Raheem Sterling flying out to join new Chelsea team-mates in LA later today. Official announcement should come in next day or so. Team training at @ucla this week before heading to Las Vegas for first game on Saturday. #cfc— Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) July 12, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post
A fee for Raheem Sterling was agreed between Chelsea and Manchester City on Saturday.
But could the England forward now possibly be available for Thomas Tuchel's side's opening pre-season game against Club America in Los Angeles on Saturday?
Chelsea then play Charlotte FC in Charlotte on 20 July, before facing Arsenal in Orlando on 23 July.