'Gabriel Jesus is the critical deal' - Your hopes for Arsenal's transfer window

Gabriel Jesus and GabrielGetty Images

After confirming the signing of Fabio Vieira, we asked you where else Arsenal need to strengthen in the transfer window.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Cain: Vieira looks good, excited to see him play. We do still need three more I'd say. Striker is a must, maybe even two but I'd take one and Nketiah at a minimum. We need some left-back cover 100%, Tierney can't stay fit and Tavares could probably do with a loan move. Another right-back signing would be good too.

Johnson: Pepe, Torreira should go, Pablo Mari as well. They can get their targets in Raphinha, Tielemans, Jesus and Martinez. That won't bite and Arsenal can be sure of a top three finish; hopefully!

L. Josserand: Arsenal need to emulate top clubs and 'strike while the iron is hot' on closing the Gabriel Jesus transfer. This is the critical deal. Arsenal have long had a bad habit of dragging out negotiations for a wanted player for week after week, only to pay the approximate amount mentioned all along. Pay whatever is needed for Gabriel Jesus and move on...

Philip: We need Gabriel Jesus in our attack, Tielemans and Vieira in midfield, a new right and left-back, a new goalkeeper. Saliba should be given the opportunity to prove himself. Mo Elneny's contract was not supposed to be extended, Nketiah should go for free.

