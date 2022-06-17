'October has the potential to see Ten Hag out the door' - your thoughts on United's fixtures

We asked for your thoughts on Manchester United's fixture list after the 2022-23 schedule was released.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Archie: It’s a good first three games to see how the players play under Ten Hag. We can see what he wants to do in the first two and then we can see how it will pan out against big teams like Liverpool.

Dean: Fixtures wise October looks like a tough month for us. If we don't make a great start under the new boss then October has the potential to see him out of the door.

Al: It's hard to see past three points from those August games as things stand. There are too many underperforming/indifferent players still in the squad and the owners are filling their pockets instead of giving Erik ten Hag what he needs for his style of play.

