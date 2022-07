Everton are set to offer winger Anthony Gordon a new contract, to ward off interest from Newcastle. (Times - subscription required), external

The Toffees also have no intention of selling Dominic Calvert-Lewin and may offer the striker a new deal too. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Everton and Nottingham Forest to the signing of Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Talksport), external

