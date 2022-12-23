Michael Beardmore, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's Premier League game at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Bournemouth were "disappointed" by their midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle but "getting minutes into important players was helpful".

O'Neil is hopeful injuries suffered by Jefferson Lerma (knee) and Marcus Tavernier (muscle) are not "overly significant" but remains unsure whether either will be fit in time to face Chelsea.

The new Cherries boss said "the goals remain the same" as prior to the club's recent takeover by American businessman Bill Foley, insisting "it’s far too early in the season to be looking at league positions".

With trips to Chelsea and Manchester United coming up, O'Neil described the Premier League as "ruthless" but said Bournemouth must create "fresh momentum" to build on their form before the World Cup break.

O'Neil said clubs' reactions to the break would be an intriguing "unknown" over the festive period but expects his side to "come away with a result" from Stamford Bridge.

On Chelsea, he said: "Top coach, top players, massive club, expected to win every game they play in basically so we know it will be tough," adding that he was a "big admirer" of Blues boss Graham Potter's work.

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences here