Rowles pens new five-year deal

Defender Kye Rowles has committed his long-term future with Hearts, signing a new five-year-deal with the club.

The 24-year-old joined in the summer from A-League side Central Coast Mariners and impressed as Australia reached the Last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Despite only making 13 appearances for the club, he has played a pivotal part for Robbie Neilson's side and has reportedly attracted interest from elsewhere.

Neilson told the club's website, external it's "fantastic news" to have the Australian extend his time in the capital.

“He’s made a big impact in a very short space of time, so to know that he’s going to be here – improving day by day – for years to come is massive for us.

“He’s proved his quality in a Hearts shirt week in, week out and also on the biggest stage of them all at the World Cup, so to have that kind of talent at the club is huge.

“I know Kye wants to be here to better himself and that’s our goal; to make him and the team the best it can be.”

