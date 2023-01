Emile Smith Rowe could be involved for Arsenal after four months out with a groin injury.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are both one booking from triggering a ban.

Newcastle left-back Matt Targett has been ruled out for the foreseeable future because of a heel injury.

He joins Alexander Isak, Jonjo Shelvey, Emil Krafth and Paul Dummett on the sidelines, while goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United.

