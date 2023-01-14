Wolves 1-0 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham manager David Moyes speaking to BBC Sport: "We've done enough to warrant the three points today. We're just not connecting whether it is a header or a shot to finish the chances. I thought we'd done quite well today.

"We lose a goal from a counter from our corner which is ridiculous. It was really disappointing because we were more likely to score than they were. That's the way things have been going at the moment. Albeit we had chances to score in the second half.

"The games are really tight, they can go one goal either way. We had great opportunities to get something from today. I thought we deserved something.

"We're not panicking but we're concerned. I'm concerned, I want us to win and to score. It wasn't a disappointing performance but we just couldn't find a way to get a result. But you have to keep fighting to find results and I'm sure we'll do that."