Thomas Frank has praised Christian Norgaard for being the "glue" that "makes the team tick" and says the midfielder's availability influences any desire to strengthen the position in January.

Norgaard, 28, has made six appearances this season in the Premier League as a result of being hampered by injury.

He played 82 minutes in Boxing Day's 2-2 draw with Tottenham - his first outing for the Bees since 12 November.

Frank is thrilled with the availability of a man named Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year last season.

"So pleasing, so pleased, he's a key player for us," said Frank.

"Every team has one or two players that is the glue, makes the team tick, or better just by stepping on pitch. Norgaard is one of the players that does that for us. The amount of interceptions, second balls he wins, his ability to keep the ball and play the pass forward is key.

"There is not a plan to get midfielder in. If Christian was out injured for six months say, then it would depend on how our midfield looked, or if we picked up injuries, but it’s not an area we are looking to strengthen. I will say we are always aware and open-minded. If the opportunity is there, we go for it."