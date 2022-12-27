Beale on Davis future, signing aims & strikers' return
Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before his side face Motherwell on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Beale is "devastated" for Steven Davis following his season-ending knee injury and says the midfielder - out of contract in summer - will definitely stay at the club.
A coaching role has already been discussed with Davis, although Beale wants the 37-year-old to play on and says he has "at least 18 months in him".
The Ibrox boss is aiming to strengthen all areas of the team, but says signing a midfielder is the priority due to "uncertainty" in that position.
Allan McGregor returns from illness to face Motherwell while Borna Barisic and strikers Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak have all trained and are in contention.
Singled out Kevin van Veen as Motherwell's biggest threat as Rangers look to make it four wins from four under Beale.