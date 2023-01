Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart returns from suspension for the Scottish Cup fourth-round tie but goalkeeper Kelle Roos is still out, so Joe Lewis continues between the sticks and coach Craig Samson, a local lad, is on the bench.

Teenager Ryan Duncan is preferred to top scorer Bojan Miovski, while Jonny Hayes drops out and Graeme Shinnie is replaced by Patrik Myslovic, who makes his first start.

Follow the live text commentary.