Ange Postecoglou has told Fox News that he is "living the dream" in Glasgow with Celtic and is not considering walking away from the Scottish champions after speculation linked the Australian with top-flight clubs in England, the latest being Leicester City. (Daily Record), external

Maccabi Tel Aviv head coach Vladimir Ivic has told Sport5 that the Israeli club are in no rush to sell Oscar Gloukh, who is on a list of Celtic's January transfer targets and who has also been linked with Marseille and Zenit Saint-Petersburg. Despite owner Mitchell Goldhar admitting the club could sell in January, Ivic says talks are ongoing over a new deal for the 18-year-old midfielder, who is under contract until 2024 and who would not be sold for less than £8.7m. (Daily Record), external

Celtic winger Liel Abada has left Israeli agent Dudu Dahan to join Hussein Al Gaaod's FSB stable, which also has team-mate Josip Juranovic on its books, the 20-year-old having recently been linked with a move to Crystal Palace. (The Scottish Sun), external

Former top referee Dermot Gallagher says St Mirren striker Jonah Ayunga should have been penalised for a push on centre-half Stephen Welsh as he scored in his side's 2-0 win over Celtic on Sunday. (Scottish Daily Express), external

R﻿ead Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.