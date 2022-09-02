Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth: Team news

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could make changes after the 6-0 loss at Manchester City, their heaviest league defeat since 2005.

Willy Boly and Loic Bade, who are among 21 new players signed this summer, await their debuts.

Bournemouth midfielders Ben Pearson and Joe Rothwell remain sidelined with respective knee and thigh problems.

Defender Jack Stephens is available after joining on loan from Southampton.

Who makes the Forest starting line-up?

Pick Gary O'Neil's second starting XI