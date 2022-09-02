Jesse Marsch is anticipating a "really good challenge" as he returns to the ground where his Leeds side clinched Premier League survival on the final day of last season.

Needing a positive result to stay up, Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford Community Stadium but, despite the good memories, Marsch is expecting a completely different game this time round.

"Brentford are such a difficult opponent to prepare for because they have really good variability in how they play," he said.

"Last time we played them was very different - this is a new season, a new moment. The last game of the season, even though they lost they were able to celebrate staying up and perhaps weren't totally focused on the game.

"This time, they certainly will be."

He also praised his opposite number Thomas Frank who led the Bees to promotion from the Championship before establishing them in the top flight.

"Frank has done an incredible job and you see how his team play with such continuity and clarity," he said.

"I watch what they do and think about what I can steal from them, especially on set-pieces.

"They have some really good talent on the pitch and a good club who have done a really good job of moving up the ranks."