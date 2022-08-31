Motherwell 'another good challenge'

Celtic have been drawn away to Motherwell in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals after beating Ross County 4-1 in Dingwall, but manager Ange Postecoglou is taking another trip to a Premiership side in his stride.

"Another away game and another good challenge," he tells BBC Scotland. "I am happy with the efforts tonight and glad to still be in it.

"I've made nine changes, which should affect the cohesion, but the boys have bought into what we are doing and to win 4-1 away from home is a very good performance.

"It is going to be a pretty hectic schedule and it's great to know I can rely on these guys."