Goodwin rues Dons' missed opportunity

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin described William Akio's stoppage-time equaliser as "a sickener" after his own side had opened the scoring with only two minutes of normal time remaining through Luis Lopes.

"I was thinking it was job done and to lose a goal in the last 30 seconds makes it tougher," Goodwin said.

"We don't go away from home thinking it will be easy, but when you score so late, it feels like a defeat. We got a point, but we should have had another two.

"One of our boys misses his clearance, which is unfortunate. Jayden Richardson is in a good position, but his foot slipped as he was about to push off to make the clearance.

"It was a catalogue of errors for the goal - scruffy and avoidable."

"In the first half, we dominated the ball and played the majority of the game in Ross County's half," Goodwin said. "But while we were on top, we weren't able to capitalise on it.

"We're kicking ourselves because it was a great chance to win three games in a row in the league, which is very difficult to do."