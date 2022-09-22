Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

When the Tartan Army belt out their Super John McGinn anthem, there is, of course, a tongue-in-cheek element to the line about the Aston Villa captain being "better than Zidane" - even if some of them believe it.

What there is no doubt about, though, is the line that comes just before it: "He's Stevie Clarke's man."

In 35 games under Clarke, the 27-year-old midfielder has 20 goal involvements - scoring 14 and assisting six. That's 12 more than any other player.

McGinn was given licence to roam behind Che Adams in a 4-2-3-1 system and use his infamous backside to his advantage by scoring the opening goal in the 3-0 win over Ukraine.

He also managed more shots (six) than any other player on the pitch, while registering seven touches in the opposition box and creating two clear-cut chances.

McGinn's grit and endeavour is what endears him most to the Scotland support, and that was evident again at Hampden as he won 10 of his 14 duels and gained possession back in the final third five times.