McGregor 'back home' on the pitch

Celtic captain Callum McGregor is keen to make up on lost time after returning from injury in his side's win against Aberdeen.

The Scotland international missed seven league games before the World Cup break through a knee injury but came back with a bang in Pittodrie, netting the only goal for Ange Postecoglou's side.

"I don’t think I could have dreamed of a better scenario," he told BBC Scotland. "The most important thing was to keep going and get the three points. As a footballer you just want to be on the pitch, that is where your home is.

"We are big on the squad being together and everybody playing their part," said the 29-year-old. "I am no different to that.

"I have come back in, I want to help the team, manager and club much as I can, and if we do that with every single player, then hopefully we will be in a good space."

McGregor rarely misses a minute but during his latest spell on the sidelines, was supported by "a lot of good people around" him.

"[It was] massively frustrating being out. The boys have done fantastically well, in the league especially, but to be watching it from the side is hard for any football player.

"I have got to thank them for keeping me strong. It's about getting a mindset ready, working hard and the physio has been fantastic.

"That week in Australia doing little bits of training was good for me as well to see the road back and just to get back on the pitch today in a competitive game was brilliant, I loved it."