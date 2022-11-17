Aberdeen beat Atlanta United 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday, but the trip to the States is about more than just football.

T﻿he two clubs engaged in a strategic partnership in 2019, and Dons manager Jim Goodwin sees the tour as an ideal opportunity to further build that relationship.

"We will get the opportunity sometime this week to sit down with the Atlanta United staff and bounce some ideas off each other," Goodwin told Red TV.

"It’s great to be at such a great training facility, it is a state-of-the-art complex. There is no point in having the partnership that we have if we are not going to have the benefits of it.

“Commercially, Rob Wicks is here and I know that he has set up a number of valuable meetings that will hopefully work out well for the club going forward.

"Darren Mowbray, our head of recruitment, is here as well. This is an opportunity for Darren to sit down with the recruitment guys at Atlanta.

"They may have players that are well suited to the Scottish Premiership and Aberdeen.”