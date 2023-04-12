Wolves v Brentford: Pick of the stats
- Published
Wolves have not lost any of the eight Premier League matches in which they have taken the lead under Julen Lopetegui (W6 D2). They had lost three of the first six games they had gone ahead in this season before his appointment (W2 D1).
Brentford have lost their past two Premier League games, as many defeats as they had had in their previous 19 games (W8 D9 L2). The Bees last lost more consecutive matches in January and February 2022, a run of five defeats.
Wolves have won four of their past six Premier League home games (L2), as many as their previous 16 beforehand (W4 D3 L9). They have kept a clean sheet in each of those wins, this after having only kept four shutouts in their previous 19 league games at Molineux prior.