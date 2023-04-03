Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Chelsea's brutal sacking of manager Graham Potter is the latest twist in the brief and chaotic reign of owner Todd Boehly.

Many fans, used to elite names at the helm, never fully bought into the idea of a former Brighton manager in charge, despite the fine work on the south coast that had Graham Potter in the frame to follow Gareth Southgate in any discussion of an England succession plan.

Chelsea supporters, certainly many of them, could not accept the replacement of the coach regarded as one of the finest in world football - who had brought them the Champions League - with the man who took Brighton to ninth last season, despite his growing reputation.

It was understandable that he could not resist the lure of a club with Chelsea's stature, history and spending power, but even Potter could not have imagined the maelstrom he was walking into.

He may never admit it but there must have been times when he yearned for the quieter waters of Brighton rather than the storm that eventually engulfed him at Stamford Bridge.

As for Boehly, the latest upheaval once again turned the spotlight on him and the Clearlake Capital ownership at Chelsea, although co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were leading the decision-making process with support from the owners.

To outsiders, Boehly has appeared naive with no clear plan, willing to spend vast sums on players without having a concrete idea where they would fit in.

He will be under even more pressure to demonstrate that he really knows what it takes to make a successful Premier League club.

As proved by Potter's sacking, he is not shy of taking the big decisions - but he now needs to start getting them right.

