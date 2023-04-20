Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha believes Manchester City will be out for revenge against Real Madrid when they meet the 14-time Champions League winners in this year's semi-final.

City have played the Spanish champions twice in the semi-finals previously, with Madrid progressing to the final on both occasions.

City suffered one of the most remarkable Champions League collapses last season after conceding three goals to Real after the 90th minute, thus missing out on back-to-back finals.

When asked if Pep Guardiola's side will be looking for revenge, Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "It’s very hard to get in and around those players so I don’t know that side of it, but from a fan perspective they are definitely thinking about that.

"A lot of them know that the feeling they had last year going into the 90th minute, they were on their way to the final again. Then before you know it everything was gone and Real Madrid controlled that whole period of extra-time.

"There will be an element of revenge there and in terms of people being desperate to go and see it to see if their team can get across the line. If you’re the team that can beat Real Madrid in the Champions League you have to believe you can win it all.

"The fact that second leg is at home, they are playing as well as they are doing at this moment in time and they have players who have faced disappointment before and know they can get across the line, it’s going to be fantastic."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds