Defender Max Wober (hamstring) "is in better condition than last week" but a decision on whether he will start is still to be made, with Gracia stating: "When he was available, he played and had very good performances."

Gracia refuses to blame Illan Meslier for the recent shipping of goals, stating: "If we have conceded 11 goals in the last two games it's not because of the keeper."

Gracia says he cannot say if midfielder Tyler Adams (hamstring) will return this season, adding: "It's an absence in an important position. Now we don't have the solution for that. We have to work with the players. I believe they are very good players."

Asked if the players said anything about finding solutions: "It is for me to solve the problems not them. I try to analyse the reasons why we've played in some parts of the last two games like we didn't before, and try to come back the way we were before when we competed."

And asked if he feels he has the solutions to the problems: "It is not the right place to speak about the problems we have. We are working on it but we don't have the right balance we had in previous matches. I'm sure we'll do it again."

He says they must be "more aggressive", adding: "We have to change the dynamic because there are only seven games left."