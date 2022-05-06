Pep Guardiola revealed he has said nothing to his players after the Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

"Nothing. No words can help to feel what we all feel," he said. "It's just time, sleep as well as possible and then on to the next target.

"We will be together tomorrow, so we will talk about who we are as a team and what we've done to get to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"We will talk about how good we have been in these two games [against Real Madrid] and the whole season.

"I am not thinking about four games. I am thinking about Newcastle. That is enough. Then Wolves. Then West Ham.

"We can’t compare what happened in the past to what will happen in the future. The best form of concentration is simple: Newcastle. No more than that."