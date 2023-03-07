Son Heung-min says Tottenham shouldn't dwell on the past and must focus on trying to make this season a success.

After a disappointing FA Cup defeat by Sheffield United, Tottenham only have a 1-0 deficit to turn around in the Champions League against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Son said: "Looking back it’s too late to speak about one week good, one week bad.

"We're all disappointed. We don’t want the fans to be disappointed. It was painful last week to go out of the FA Cup. To be a good season we have to do our best things. We are still in the Champions League and fighting for the top four.

"The most important thing is tomorrow we have the most important game of the season. We have to bounce back because the last week has been really tough.

"The players are looking forward to it, under the lights in our stadium and we have to give everything to make the fans proud and the club proud and to make us proud.

"Every single game is important but tomorrow could be our most important game of the season. We are looking for it. Everyone dreams of playing in the Champions League. Words are not enough, we have to prepare today and have a clear plan for tomorrow.

"If we turn it around it could change the season and give us a little confidence and boost."