We asked you for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Manchester City.

Here are some of your comments:

Bournemouth fans

David: Sloppy errors undermined what was actually a very spirited Bournemouth performance. Manchester City were predictably very good with the high press and sharper in the box. Nice that our efforts were rewarded with a consolation goal.

Michael: A massive improvement in the last eight minutes. Apart from that, totally outclassed. Having said that we played well and had a couple of chances. Manchester City were faster in every position and their passing was more accurate. Jaiden Anthony came on and that changed things, bearing in mind Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake had gone off, the latter deservedly getting an ovation from the Bournemouth fans. Bring on Arsenal!

Mike: It’s time for Gary O’Neil to go! His non-experience is starting to show. The players and club is a shambles. What we saw was a disgrace. Bournemouth were awful. In the first half, City defenders were walking into the Bournemouth half - they were walking! Bournemouth were slow and poor all game.

Manchester City fans

James: Our manager is a genius in ball possession. Now, we have to move away from that art to killing games off. Look at what happened against Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig. And sometimes he should play around Haaland like he did with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Ryan: Great result from a great game. Well done Haaland for 27 goals in 24 games, while Julian Alvarez shone. Hopefully we can pip Arsenal to win the title race.