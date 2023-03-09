Transfer news: Man United open to £115m Camavinga bid
Manchester United are willing to offer 130m euros (£115m) to sign 20-year-old France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 29, is also on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's summer wishlist, as is 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from the Dutchman's former club Ajax. (TalkSport), external
But United will look to sell several first-team players, including England defender Harry Maguire, 30, to make room for new additions this summer. (ESPN), external
Finally, Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, may no longer be looking to sell the club despite receiving offers. (Sun), external