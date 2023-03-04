Analysis: Southampton 1-0 Leicester

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Southampton's victory was just their second at home in the league this season and moved them off the foot of the table into 19th, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds and a position of safety.

There is still plenty of work to do but this result was a huge step in the right direction for Ruben Selles' side.

With supporters still reeling from James Ward-Prowse's penalty failure, Che Adams played through Carlos Alcaraz, who beat both the offside trap and Leicester keeper Danny Ward with a driven shot into the bottom left corner.

The Saints rode their luck at times but ultimately held on to just their sixth league win of the season.

With matches against Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all to come before the end of April, Southampton are about to enter a very strenuous stretch.

They will hope to kick on away to high-flying Manchester United next Sunday, although the St Mary's outfit have not won back-to-back games in the league since February, 2022.