We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Douglas: Grit, determination, character! Not words I have been able to use recently. A tremendous fightback against a top six-side. We are hanging on to the rest of a tight bunch down at the bottom. The next four games are vital!

Mark: Before the game we really needed three points but, when we were 3-1 down, even a point seemed an impossible task. Great effort from the players and Selles to turn it round! Showed the character we had been missing all season. Walcott was superb, man of the match for sure! Need to build on this and not let it be a one off!

Matthew: It was great to see the passion and fightback from the team. A couple of months ago, we would have conceded two or three more. Ruben Selles knows his best team and formation but can change it to suit the game but we know what we are doing - more games like that and we will stay up.

Gary: Being great for 20 minutes and coming back to 3-3 can't mask the fact we've taken one point out of six at home and are running out of games.

Tottenham fans

Ryan: I went to my first Spurs game in 1978 and I've seen decades of underachievement since then. Despite huge amounts of money spent, in some seasons equal to many other clubs, nothing comes of it! Antonio Conte in my opinion is saying for the first time what has needed to be said for over 40 years. There is something very wrong with my club.

Gareth: After Antonio Conte's post-match rant, I believe that Daniel Levy has no choice but to sack him. Conte is being paid by Levy a considerable amount of money to be Spurs manager, and to publicly undermine the guy paying your salary is poor form. Conte knew the situation at Spurs and our problems in achieving success, which he was meant to remedy.

Paul: We all know the situation with Levy, and Conte is trying to hide behind that to distract from his negative and passive football and lack of tactical flexibility, insisting on playing the wing-back system, while clearly not having the players to do so. A good manager gets the best out of his players. Conte is a dinosaur in management terms!