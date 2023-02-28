Crystal Palace need to find a "rough diamond" to score 15 to 20 league goals, according to former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

Palace have failed to score more than one goal in a game so far in 2023, with their top scorer this season, Wilfried Zaha, netting only six in the league.

"They went for a big style change and they got that," ex-Charlton Athletic player Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast. "But unless you've got £60m to £80m to drop you are looking for that rough diamond.

"You can search for years for one and they are tough to find. Edouard and Mateta are very similar in size and stature, but they are not natural goalscorers.

"I do believe they have hit the ceiling until they find that rough diamond who can score them 20 goals.

"Someone like Glenn Murray was a natural goalscorer. Eze and Olise have been brought in to add goals - like five or six, not 15 to 20. They have been brought in to be exciting on the counter-attack, to dribble and take on defenders, but you need someone on top of that to get you 15 goals."

