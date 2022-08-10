The Athletic's Adam Crafton has questioned whether PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo would be the right fit for Manchester United

The Daily Telegraph report United are interested in the Netherlands forward but would have to pay around £35m for his signature.

"What we know is that Manchester United really need forward players," journalist Crafton told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "United are short in those striker positions.

"He’s a player that a lot of Premier League teams have looked at this summer. Leeds have looked at him as they try and replace Raphinha, I think Arsenal have also looked at him at various points.

"I think he’s a really talented player but is he one who will change Manchester United’s season? They’re a team that really need a centre-forward and Gakpo looks to me more like a winger."

