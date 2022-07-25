Thomas Frank said he was not concerned about Brentford's result against Wolfsburg - but did accept he was disappointed with the performance they showed in a 4-0 defeat in Germany.

With two weeks to go until their Premier League opener against Leicester City, the Bees were comprehensively beaten by their hosts and Frank says his side did not live up to their usual standards.

""It was a game against a good side, who are ready to start their season next week," he told the club website, external. "They were sharp and better than us.

"There are two reasons, for me, that we didn't do that well. The first is defensive set-pieces - we conceded three goals that way.

"Secondly, it was the quality on the ball. Everything from the little touch, playing forward, the weight of pass, protecting the ball and hitting a man. All of those things weren't good enough."

Brentford wrap up their pre-season campaign with a behind-closed-doors game against Brighton on Tuesday, before hosting Real Betis on Saturday.