Griffiths set for deal elsewhere after Livi training stint

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths "was a pleasure to coach" in his Livingston training stint and is now in talks with a club, says manager David Martindale.

The 31-year-old free agent, released by Celtic after 123 goals across an eight-year spell, is looking to revive his career after scoring just five times last season during underwhelming spells with Dundee and Falkirk.

Griffiths spent a week training with Livi to work on his fitness and Martindale feels his presence benefitted fellow forward Bruce Anderson.

"Leigh has not been in (this week), I think he is talking to a club, I don't know where but it's not my place to say anyway," Martindale said.

"I had him in last week, he was in doing extra shifts, me, him and Brucey.

"I can't comment on Leigh's history, I can just comment on when he was here. He looked in good shape, had lost a lot of weight from the time I saw him in the Dundee game. His body fats were really low in comparison to that.

"We were doing some strikers' drills, his quality is incredible, honestly. And even that wee hour we spent together, Brucey was able to pick up on a few points."