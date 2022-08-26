Key points: St Mirren media conference
- Published
St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson believes the visit of Hibernian on Saturday will be his side's biggest test of the season so far.
The Paisley club are aiming for a third win on the bounce, but Robinson is under no illusions about the "big threats" in the Hibs side.
Robinson believes the re-signing of "great player" Martin Boyle is a "terrific" acquisition for Lee Johnson.
Ex-Motherwell manager Robinson also feels Hibs' knack for scoring last-gasp goals highlights how "they have a lot of character" in their side.