Guardiola said right-back Kyle Walker was "not good" yesterday after a "disturbance in his back". He added: "Today he was a little bit better. We didn't want to take a risk and we will see in the next days."

He said it is a "dream" to be playing in the final and reflected on City's loss to Chelsea in 2021: "Two years ago we were there but it's a different circumstance, due to Covid. It's about what you have to do in 95 minutes to be better than the opponent. In one single game you have to be better."

When asked if European football wants his side to win the final, Guardiola said: "I don't know, some people want, some people don't. Some clubs are friends I'm sure they want it, others don't but that's normal. It's about what you have to do to beat Inter and after the consequences, we'll see.

He says he is "more than calm" before the match but although he is "so grateful for what the players have done" playing in finals is "so different".

When asked if winning the Champions League would take City to another level, Guardiola said: "Yeah definitely, I said many times you have to win Europe to stay at another level. It's as simple as that."