Brighton 2-2 Southampton: Potter reaction

Brighton manager Graham Potter: "We were a little frustrated because we felt we deserved more than 2-1 at half-time. Our performance was really good especially in the first half. We had to suffer at the start of the second half but finished better and could have won it. I think credit needs to go to the boys and we'll take the point and be proud of the performance."

On scoring at the Amex for the first time in six games: "Our start was really good. We had a good game here against Norwich last time out but didn’t score so it was important for us all to score and get that away from us. The performance was positive and the crowd responded. I thought Danny [Welbeck] was excellent throughout, threatened and led the line well. I'm pleased for him that he scored."

On pushing to break Brighton's record Premier League points tally: "We are very motivated. We want to get as close to 12 points from those last four games as we can. That's what we're trying to do. It would be nice to win at home of course, but 41 points is nothing to be ashamed about."