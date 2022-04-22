Ralf Rangnick says he “likes watching Arsenal play” but is hopeful they do not turn on the style against Manchester United on Saturday.

He referenced the difficult start to the season Mikel Arteta’s side endured and said he was impressed by the way the Arsenal boss has turned the club around.

“They drew the right conclusions from what they experienced earlier on in the season,” said Rangnick. “They brought in some young players and got rid of some players who didn’t fit that style of football.

“Now, they are a high-attacking team with fast strikers. They’re pretty aggressive in the final third, always trying to press and counter-press.

“I like watching them but hopefully not against us tomorrow.”

Arsenal won a high-scoring thriller at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and Rangnick believes there are weaknesses his players can exploit.

“It’s up to us to be aware of what they’re doing up front but then, at the same time, take advantage of the space we will hopefully get in their half,” he said.

“To do that, we will have to show a completely different performance than against Liverpool.”